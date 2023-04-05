QHHT session: Life Patterns & The Afterlife

This QHHT session took place in January of 2017, and it is interesting to look back on some of the information.
The main takeaway is gratitude.
The Afterlife transition is a bit controversial in that many of us see it differently so let me know your thoughts.
Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.
To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)
Links:
https://www.soulhealingessentials.com
https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.