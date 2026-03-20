Situation Developing With Cuba & Russia - Repeat of 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis? BREAKING!

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End Time News Report * 3.30.2026
RUSSIA MAY DEPLOY WARSHIPS...
1 - https://kyivindependent.com/russia-may-deploy-warships-to-escort-shadow-fleet/
2 - https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/20/cuba-crisis-fuel-tankers-russia-oil-gas-energy-us-trump.html
U.S. ARMS WEAPON SALES...
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/20/us-arms-weapon-sales-middle-east-iran-israel-war.html
TRUMP VOTERS WANT HIM TO DECLARE VICTORY
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/trump-voters-want-him-declare-victory-and-end-iran-war-poll
TRUMP MAY PUT BOOTS ON THE GROUND AT HORMUZ SHORELINE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-eyes-boots-on-the-ground-along-hormuz-shoreline
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson