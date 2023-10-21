Create New Account
You Need To Know This Regarding Zionism & Judaism
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

Sit back and let Grace take you on an interesting journey through history as she retraces the origins and history of Judaism & Zionism that you most certainly never learned in school or from the MSM.

Video Source:

'ReallyGraceful'

Also on YouTube, 'extragraceful'

Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sands Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'ReallyGraceful' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

