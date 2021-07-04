BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THESE TEN THINGS WILL HAPPEN NEXT AS THE CONSPIRATORS TIGHTEN THE SCREW BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
28
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2406 views • July 04, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

14959 subscribers



Donate today and support our work: https://paypal.me/PeacefulRevolution

Dr. Vernon Coleman
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely what informed conset means, why it's important and why vaccines are the only drugs given without informed consent.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
and
https://www.vernoncoleman.org

When Will They Shut Down The Internet? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (8:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1biUoYzxZLVD

Free Blood Clots With Every Covid Jab by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rmt2FF2wBjwQ

Coronavirus Scare - The Hoax Of The Century? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (11:45)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmPiJAxExkad

Most Mask Wearers Will Be Dead Or Demented In Ten Years by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHzjfEToiKf6

The Gates Of Hell Are Wide Open by Dr. Vernon Coleman (21:06)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rF7FKkVkbB86

Why And How Doctors Have Betrayed Patients by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JLOyp5TEEeE

Proof The Covid-19 Jabs Should Be Stopped Now by Dr. Vernon Coleman (26:24))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eI1AMSFO5rpD

Time Is Running Out, We Must Act Now! by Dr. Vernon Coleman (35:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3hOoBTKzt5G3

Slaughter Of The Gullible And The Innocent by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TOD66g0GsVqO

Why And How They Plan To Kill Seven Billion by Dr. Vernon Coleman (24:38)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/coJXJR6MpuRx

A Syringe Full Of Death by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:48)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q1SQV0FkSK8v

I'm Losing Patience With The Zombies by Dr. Vernon Coleman (25:47)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6QsMsndm3eE7

Final, Irrefutable Proof That The Covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed by Dr. Vernon Coleman (12:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1V8IgwjJXLDA

We Are The Resistance And We Will Win This War by Dr. Vernon Coleman (47:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53tXn1dRl5aH

Zombie Apocalypse (The Covid Fraud Summarised In Under 17 Minutes) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (16:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rhnCt8riRQfQ

Just A Little Prick (Part 1) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (30:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/57m61SPdHOyM

Just A Little Prick (Part 2) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJoBCZGBQZYZ

Could The Covid-19 mRNA Injection Kill More Than Covid-19? by Dr. Vernon Coleman (16:22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0mT4s1kmXHK

"We Don't Debate with Anti-Vaxxers Whether They're Right Or Wrong", Says BBC by Dr. Vernon Coleman (23:48)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5F6gAjRmpCUt

The Evil Deception: Giving The Covid-19 Jab Without Informed Consent by Dr. Vernon Coleman (9:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Fr79tlydrzZ

Doctors And Nurses Giving The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried As War Criminals by Dr. Vernon Coleman (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P4fQeUw7FOol

Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good by Dr. Vernon Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf

Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history

Just A Little Prick (Part 1) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (30:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/57m61SPdHOyM

Just A Little Prick (Part 2) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (18:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJoBCZGBQZYZ

The PCR Test Is Useless For Covid-19 (But Useful For Crooked Governments) by Dr. Vernon Coleman (6:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xH1fsvZWHWQi

Following The Science? Don't Make Me Laugh by Dr. Vernon Coleman (12:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7L4PTr0cIGQ

Make No Mistake - This Is Genocide by Dr. Vernon Coleman (14:32)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTEZQJytQalJ

Urgent News About The COVID-19 Vaccine by Dr. Vernon Coleman (3:47)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcbxR7hgzy1y

Let's Dump The Queen And The Rest Of The Royal Family by Dr. Vernon Coleman (11:13)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TvqSl7nAtos0

How Many Who've Had The Covid Jab Will Still Be Alive Next Christmas? by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVWVykHOr1La

Vital Survival Tips by Dr. Vernon Coleman (7:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qRUbffOkcIjJ

Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons Of Mass Destruction And Could Wipe Out The Human Race by Dr. Coleman (21:57)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZKoBCtrNvSoB

Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news, videos, and articles, that are published. To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Keywords
maskcontrolcensordeathskillexperimentaljabsinjectioncovid vaccineearthnewspaper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Jacob Thomas
Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter&#8217;s Execution by Firing Squad

Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution by Firing Squad

Douglas Harrington
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy