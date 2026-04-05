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fires in the sky
coded in the feed
truth is just a glitch
they don’t want you to see
their lies
enslave humanity
wired minds
locked in fantasy
glass walls
of ignorance
fear and greed
run the system
obey the powerful
feed the machine
watch the poor
bleed on the screen
in our hearts
no room for peace
divide and conquer
count the sheep
hide the truth in noise
white noise
hide the pain in noise
white noise
hide the lies in noise
white noise
turn it up — drown it out
don’t think twice — don’t get out
brainwashed youth
easy control
never lived
never whole
never asked
never fought
never once
had a thought
conditioned minds
from birth to obey
fear in their bones
keeps truth away
afraid to break
afraid to see
they guard the cage
and call it “free”
in our hearts
no room for peace
divide and conquer
count the sheep
hide the truth in noise
white noise
hide the pain in noise
white noise
hide the lies in noise
white noise
turn it up — drown it out
don’t think twice — don’t get out
static breath
neon veins
corporate gods
pull the strings
sell you fear
sell your soul
empty hearts
no control
feel it rise
under your skin
hear the signal
breaking in
crack the code
cut the feed
plant the fire
watch it spread
no more silence
no more lies
see the fire
in our eyes
tear it down
brick by brick
watch the system
start to glitch
fires in the sky
we ignite
take it back
take the night
white noise fades
hear the cry
wake them up
or let it die
fires in the sky
fires in the sky
fires in the sky