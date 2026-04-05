fires in the sky

coded in the feed

truth is just a glitch

they don’t want you to see



their lies

enslave humanity

wired minds

locked in fantasy



glass walls

of ignorance

fear and greed

run the system



obey the powerful

feed the machine

watch the poor

bleed on the screen



in our hearts

no room for peace

divide and conquer

count the sheep



hide the truth in noise

white noise

hide the pain in noise

white noise

hide the lies in noise

white noise



turn it up — drown it out

don’t think twice — don’t get out



brainwashed youth

easy control

never lived

never whole



never asked

never fought

never once

had a thought



conditioned minds

from birth to obey

fear in their bones

keeps truth away



afraid to break

afraid to see

they guard the cage

and call it “free”



in our hearts

no room for peace

divide and conquer

count the sheep



hide the truth in noise

white noise

hide the pain in noise

white noise

hide the lies in noise

white noise



turn it up — drown it out

don’t think twice — don’t get out



static breath

neon veins

corporate gods

pull the strings



sell you fear

sell your soul

empty hearts

no control



feel it rise

under your skin

hear the signal

breaking in



crack the code

cut the feed

plant the fire

watch it spread



no more silence

no more lies

see the fire

in our eyes



tear it down

brick by brick

watch the system

start to glitch



fires in the sky

we ignite

take it back

take the night



white noise fades

hear the cry

wake them up

or let it die



fires in the sky

fires in the sky

fires in the sky