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White Noise
neversaydie
neversaydie
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22 views • 4 days ago

fires in the sky
coded in the feed
truth is just a glitch
they don’t want you to see

their lies
enslave humanity
wired minds
locked in fantasy

glass walls
of ignorance
fear and greed
run the system

obey the powerful
feed the machine
watch the poor
bleed on the screen

in our hearts
no room for peace
divide and conquer
count the sheep

hide the truth in noise
white noise
hide the pain in noise
white noise
hide the lies in noise
white noise

turn it up — drown it out
don’t think twice — don’t get out

brainwashed youth
easy control
never lived
never whole

never asked
never fought
never once
had a thought

conditioned minds
from birth to obey
fear in their bones
keeps truth away

afraid to break
afraid to see
they guard the cage
and call it “free”

in our hearts
no room for peace
divide and conquer
count the sheep

hide the truth in noise
white noise
hide the pain in noise
white noise
hide the lies in noise
white noise

turn it up — drown it out
don’t think twice — don’t get out

static breath
neon veins
corporate gods
pull the strings

sell you fear
sell your soul
empty hearts
no control

feel it rise
under your skin
hear the signal
breaking in

crack the code
cut the feed
plant the fire
watch it spread

no more silence
no more lies
see the fire
in our eyes

tear it down
brick by brick
watch the system
start to glitch

fires in the sky
we ignite
take it back
take the night

white noise fades
hear the cry
wake them up
or let it die

fires in the sky
fires in the sky
fires in the sky

Keywords
musicelectroniccyberpunktechnoelectronic rockneversaydiepost-grunge
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy