Raw footage from Eyewitness of Hero disarming one of the shooters on a Sydney beach - clip 5

❗️Eyewitnesses are posting footage of a passerby disarming one of the shooters on a Sydney beach, simply by taking away his gun. (shotgun)

The man who disarmed the terrorist in Sydney, taking his weapon, turned out to be a Muslim - 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed, the owner of a fruit shop in Sutherland. During the confrontation with the terrorists, Ahmed was wounded twice in the arm, but nevertheless continued the fight.

He is currently in the hospital and his life is not in danger.

Recall, the terrorist attack was carried out during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. One of the terrorists was a native of Pakistan.

More:

A third person was arrested after the shooting on a beach in Sydney. According to local media 9News, he may have been directly involved in the shooting.

Nine people were killed in the shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach, and 11 were injured, including two police officers, according to the New South Wales state police.