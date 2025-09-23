BrightLearn - Visions of Health: Understanding Iridology by Bernard Jensen and Donald V. Bodeen

"Visions of Health: Understanding Iridology" by Dr. Bernard Jensen and Dr. Donald V. Bodeen is a comprehensive exploration of iridology, a practice that examines the iris of the eye to uncover insights into one's overall health. The book delves into the history of iridology, tracing its origins back to pioneers like Dr. Ignatz von Peczely and Reverend Nils Liljequist, who made groundbreaking observations linking iris changes to bodily conditions. Dr. Jensen's work emphasizes the iris as a reflection of the body's internal state, offering a non-invasive method to assess organ function, nutritional needs and potential health issues. The book introduces readers to the iris chart, a detailed map correlating iris areas to specific body parts, and explains how to interpret signs of weakness or inflammation. While iridology is presented as a powerful tool for gaining health insights, the authors clarify its limitations, noting that it cannot diagnose specific diseases but rather guides individuals toward better health practices. Dr. Jensen also highlights the significance of the bowel in overall health, advocating for its care as a cornerstone of wellness. Additionally, the book discusses Hering's Law of Cure, which posits that healing progresses from within and in reverse order of symptom appearance, underscoring the importance of a positive mindset and commitment to healthy living. With a blend of scientific principles and intuitive interpretation, "Visions of Health" serves as an inspiring and informative guide for anyone interested in exploring the potential of iridology as a tool for holistic health.





Find a copy of this amazing book here.