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Will we ever get answers on the COVID-19 origins? | Fox News Rundown
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31 views • November 20, 2021
Many questions about the origins of the virus remain unanswered, however a group of bipartisan senators is now calling for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak and help improve the U.S. pandemic response. One of those lawmakers, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, explains what he hopes this bipartisan group can accomplish, his concerns over dialogue surrounding vaccine mandates, and his opinions on the Biden administration’s handling of the economic issues.
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