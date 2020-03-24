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** Fall of the Cabal - The Alien Invasion ** Part 3 of 10
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559 views • March 24, 2020
** The End of the World As We Now It.
The Alien Invasion - Part 3 of 10
** This documentary was made by researcher and author Janet Ossebaard from the Netherlands, with the aid of countless “Anons” across the world: “ it contains thousands of hours of research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do your own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker”
“I have striven to respect all copyrights of the images used in this documentary. If you believe I infringed your copyright, please contact me a.s.a.p., so that I can settle things in an appropriate way.
"Warning: I urge you to watch this documentary all the way till the end. You may find the first episodes shocking or even unbelievable, yet at the end, everything will fall into place. The final two episodes (9 & 10) contain an unexpected twist, causing you to face the changes ahead of us with Hope and Faith in your heart!”
** Fall of the Cabal - https://www.brighteon.com/8607d454-44e9-41c9-b383-79025ed2bcaf
The Alien Invasion - Part 3 of 10
** This documentary was made by researcher and author Janet Ossebaard from the Netherlands, with the aid of countless “Anons” across the world: “ it contains thousands of hours of research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do your own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker”
“I have striven to respect all copyrights of the images used in this documentary. If you believe I infringed your copyright, please contact me a.s.a.p., so that I can settle things in an appropriate way.
"Warning: I urge you to watch this documentary all the way till the end. You may find the first episodes shocking or even unbelievable, yet at the end, everything will fall into place. The final two episodes (9 & 10) contain an unexpected twist, causing you to face the changes ahead of us with Hope and Faith in your heart!”
** Fall of the Cabal - https://www.brighteon.com/8607d454-44e9-41c9-b383-79025ed2bcaf
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