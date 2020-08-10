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Trust in News Media Continues to Plummet - #NewWorldNextWeek
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7 views • August 10, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: State Attorneys General Urge U.S. to Let Other Firms Make Gilead COVID-19 Drug
https://bit.ly/3a0IJR5

Red Flags Soar As Big Pharma Will Be Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Liability Claims
https://bit.ly/30xicrq

AstraZeneca To Be Exempt From Coronavirus Vaccine Liability Claims In Most Countries
https://bit.ly/3iiEbsd

Fort Detrick, Gilead & the 9/11 Anthrax Attacks: All Roads Lead to Dark Winter
https://bit.ly/2C7B9HO

Story #2: Patreon’s Ban of Comic Owen Benjamin Could Cost Them $20 Million
https://bit.ly/3khhdDp

PDF: Patreon’s Injunction Against Owen Benjamin Backers Denied
https://bit.ly/2PpOUEE

Story’ #3: “Sobering” Report Shows Hardening Attitudes Against Media
https://bit.ly/3gAGaaH

PDF: “PERCEIVED ACCURACY AND BIAS IN THE NEWS MEDIA - A GALLUP/KNIGHT FOUNDATION SURVEY”
https://kng.ht/2Xs8F2T

Ariana Pekary: Why I’m Leaving MSNBC - “This Cancer Stokes National Division”
https://bit.ly/3kk3Pyj

WHO Issues Sobering Warning, Saying There May Never Be a Coronavirus Vaccine That Works Properly
https://bit.ly/31lnyFq

Nicholas Sandmann Settles $250M Lawsuit with Washington Post
https://bit.ly/31mlTiN

Neo-Nazis, Others Hold Massive Berlin Protest Against Virus Restrictions
https://bit.ly/3kcUlFj

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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Keywords
drugsvaccinecorbettreportliabilitynewworldnextweekcovid-19scamdemicgileadmedia continuesplummet
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