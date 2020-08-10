Trust in News Media Continues to Plummet - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: State Attorneys General Urge U.S. to Let Other Firms Make Gilead COVID-19 Drug
https://bit.ly/3a0IJR5
Red Flags Soar As Big Pharma Will Be Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Liability Claims
https://bit.ly/30xicrq
AstraZeneca To Be Exempt From Coronavirus Vaccine Liability Claims In Most Countries
https://bit.ly/3iiEbsd
Fort Detrick, Gilead & the 9/11 Anthrax Attacks: All Roads Lead to Dark Winter
https://bit.ly/2C7B9HO
Story #2: Patreon’s Ban of Comic Owen Benjamin Could Cost Them $20 Million
https://bit.ly/3khhdDp
PDF: Patreon’s Injunction Against Owen Benjamin Backers Denied
https://bit.ly/2PpOUEE
Story’ #3: “Sobering” Report Shows Hardening Attitudes Against Media
https://bit.ly/3gAGaaH
PDF: “PERCEIVED ACCURACY AND BIAS IN THE NEWS MEDIA - A GALLUP/KNIGHT FOUNDATION SURVEY”
https://kng.ht/2Xs8F2T
Ariana Pekary: Why I’m Leaving MSNBC - “This Cancer Stokes National Division”
https://bit.ly/3kk3Pyj
WHO Issues Sobering Warning, Saying There May Never Be a Coronavirus Vaccine That Works Properly
https://bit.ly/31lnyFq
Nicholas Sandmann Settles $250M Lawsuit with Washington Post
https://bit.ly/31mlTiN
Neo-Nazis, Others Hold Massive Berlin Protest Against Virus Restrictions
https://bit.ly/3kcUlFj
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