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12/15/2021 Steel Truth: Ann Vandersteel ft. Vanessa Clark, Dr. Mark & Michele Sherwood, Patrick Byrne, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
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4578 views • December 16, 2021
Vanessa Clark - thrivetimeshow.com
For ReAwaken Tour tickets go to thrivetimeshow.com and use promo code "Steel Truth: for 10% off!
Dr. Mark & Michele Sherwood - Sherwood.tv/steeltruth
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Shop and support patriots while doing so!
Use code STEELTRUTH at Lifetimejewelry.com
Use code STEELTRUTH at mypillow.com
Food shelves are getting low so prepare with Superfoods! Head over to -
Get into the true patriot spirit by shopping at steponsocks.com
Checkout SteelTruthCBD.com and take advantage of de-funding Big Pharma while naturally helping yourself.
Watch out for your health and get your Dr. Zelenko
immune system formula: ZstackLife.com/truth
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Need telehealth? Go to SynergyHealthDPC.com now and take care of our health first.
Need identity protection? Go to PatrioticID.com/SteelTruth and protect yourself.
Need a steel structure? Go to SalleeSteelStructures.com and help Marlin & his team design your building.
-
Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv - Rumble.com - Bitchute.com - Clouthub.com
Turn on your Smart TV to GFWN.TV to watch "Steel Truth" in Primetime and hear about all the latest
financial headlines that impacts America.
Subscribe to SimulTV.com and watch us there!
For ReAwaken Tour tickets go to thrivetimeshow.com and use promo code "Steel Truth: for 10% off!
Dr. Mark & Michele Sherwood - Sherwood.tv/steeltruth
-
Shop and support patriots while doing so!
Use code STEELTRUTH at Lifetimejewelry.com
Use code STEELTRUTH at mypillow.com
Food shelves are getting low so prepare with Superfoods! Head over to -
Get into the true patriot spirit by shopping at steponsocks.com
Checkout SteelTruthCBD.com and take advantage of de-funding Big Pharma while naturally helping yourself.
Watch out for your health and get your Dr. Zelenko
immune system formula: ZstackLife.com/truth
-
Need telehealth? Go to SynergyHealthDPC.com now and take care of our health first.
Need identity protection? Go to PatrioticID.com/SteelTruth and protect yourself.
Need a steel structure? Go to SalleeSteelStructures.com and help Marlin & his team design your building.
-
Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv - Rumble.com - Bitchute.com - Clouthub.com
Turn on your Smart TV to GFWN.TV to watch "Steel Truth" in Primetime and hear about all the latest
financial headlines that impacts America.
Subscribe to SimulTV.com and watch us there!
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