The Secrets of Freemasonry

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[Part 2: The Secret Space Program: www.patreon.com/posts/30992883/]
Topics Discussed:
- Extinction Rebellion
-- Chile
-- Lebanon
-- Growing Your Own Food
- How To Deprogram Yourself
-- How To Keep Trusting People
- New Age Christianity V.S. Biblical Christianity
-- Pineal Gland
-- Astrotheology
-- Spells + Curses In The English Language (#OccultWorld)
- Freemasonry + Flat Earth
-- Project Blue Beam
-- False Flag Alien Invasion
-- Secret Space Program
- Targeted Individuals