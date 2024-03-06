“COVID jab biggest DISASTER ever inflicted on humanity in my lifetime” | Dr. Angus Dalgleish

Dr. Dalgleish is afraid that everyone who got the COVID jab now at increased risk — he uses the term ‘priming’ — of developing cancer. In terms of developing cancer, the COVID jab is equivalent to smoking 60 cigarettes per day for the rest of your life.

SOURCE

Fragment from (start around 46 min):

https://rumble.com/v4di0hu

Mirrored - frankploegman

