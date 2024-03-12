BREAKING: Boeing Whistleblower, John Barnett FOUND DEAD of a "Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound"

BREAKING: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead From “Self-Inflicted” Wound Days After Testifying Against Airplane Company





NEW: 62-year-old Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in his truck after he didn't show up for a legal interview linked to a case against Boeing.





Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. After retiring, Barnett spoke out about how Boeing was cutting corners on their airplanes.





Just days before his death, Barnett gave evidence in a lawsuit against Boeing.





Barnett accused Boeing of "deliberately fitting sub-standard parts" on their aircraft.





He also accused Boeing of having faulty oxygen systems, saying one in four breathing masks would *not* work in an emergency situation.





Barnett said new plane builds were rushed. When he brought his concerns forward, they were allegedly ignored by the company.





When he died, Barnett was in Charleston for interviews linked to a case against Boeing.





He was supposed to come back for more questioning on Saturday but did not show up. Inquiries were made to his hotel where Barnett was found dead in his car in the parking lot.





Police are investigating Barnett's death but say he died from a "self-inflicted" wound. Totally normal.





The video is from a recent interview Barnett had with TMZ.





A Boeing whistleblower was found dead from a self-inflicted wound inside his car outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina days after testifying against the airplane company.





John Barnett was found dead on March 9. He worked for Boeing for 32 years until he retired in 2017.





“Barnett’s death came during a break in depositions in a whistleblower retaliation suit, where he alleged under-pressure workers were deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the assembly line.” the Daily Mail reported.





Barnett came forward with concerns about defective parts and serious problems with the oxygen masks.





The whistleblower told BBC that “sub-standard parts had even been removed from scrap bins and fitted to planes that were being built to prevent delays on the production line.”





“He also claimed that tests on emergency oxygen systems due to be fitted to the 787 showed a failure rate of 25%, meaning that one in four could fail to deploy in a real-life emergency.” – BBC reported.





BBC reported:





A former Boeing employee known for raising concerns about the firm’s production standards has been found dead in the US.





John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017.





In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.





Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett’s passing. The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday.





It said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on 9 March and police were investigating.





Mr Barnett had worked for the US plane giant for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017 on health grounds.





Barnett’s apparent suicide comes after several Boeing planes have been grounded due to major issues with the aircraft’s construction.





A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 suffered gear failure last Friday and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.





Friday’s gear failure comes one day after a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.





The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.





In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.





The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.









