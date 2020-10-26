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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1788 - Victorine Dartois - The suspect admits to strangling Victorine
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16 views • October 26, 2020
Victorine was walking home alone after shopping with friends, when she encountered Bertin, a felon with multiple prior convictions. Bertin made sexual advances towards her, which she refused. Angry, he attempted to rape her, before strangling her as he drowned her in a creek.
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