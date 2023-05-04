Create New Account
Between 2018 and 2021, 340,000 Americans were murdered by fentanyl. Plus, more than 1 million Americans were killed by Covid19. It's a two-pronged war
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fzjto9981

在2018年和2021年之间，有34万美国人被芬太尼谋杀。加上100多万被Covid19夺取的美国人民生命。这是一场双管齐下的战争。

