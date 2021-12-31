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What Will It Take For People To Wake Up?
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92 views • December 31, 2021
When they're caught, abusers don't admit to the con. Instead they double down on the lie. The abuse keeps escalating. We are going to witness the intensification of events in the world, as different crises are layered on top of each other. Eventually the escalating shocking experiences will pierce the denial and force people to see the truth. There are many ramifications of this awakening, both psychological and spiritual.
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
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