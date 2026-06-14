Episode #138 - Psychedelics, Trauma & the Discipline to Heal | Louis Dorian

What if psychedelics can open the mind... but cannot build the discipline required to transform a life?





What if the real breakthrough is not the ceremony, the insight, or even the medicine itself, but the skills, habits and self-mastery needed to integrate what you discover?





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Louis Dorian, founder of Psychedelist, to explore trauma, grief, martial arts, flow states, psychedelics, addiction, healing, consciousness and why so many people mistake awakening for transformation.





Louis's journey is anything but conventional.





From a traumatic upbringing, dangerous environments, incarceration, near-death experiences and profound personal loss, to becoming a leading voice in psychedelic education and harm reduction, his story challenges many of the assumptions people hold about healing, mental health and personal growth.





We explore why insight alone is not enough, why discipline matters more than most people realise, and how healing is not about becoming someone new, but developing the skills required to become who you were always capable of being.





In this conversation we cover:





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 how martial arts and flow states first led Louis into psychedelics

🔹 the concept of "no-mind" and what it teaches about consciousness

🔹 trauma, grief and the losses that shaped his path

🔹 why psychedelics can reveal truths but cannot do the work for you

🔹 the shortcomings of modern mental health systems

🔹 why healing should be viewed as skill development

🔹 the Eight Root Fundamentals of mental, emotional and spiritual growth

🔹 veterans, PTSD and the hidden cost of dependency-based treatment

🔹 false healing, spiritual bypassing and the traps people fall into

🔹 the War on Drugs and its impact on society

🔹 Psychedelist and the future of psychedelic education





Most people are searching for a breakthrough.





Very few are building the discipline required to sustain one.





This conversation is about that difference.





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🌐 Connect with Louis via any of the links below:





Website - https://links.psychedelist.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/louis.samuel.dorian

Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/PsychedelistFB

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_psychedelist_

Instagram News - https://www.instagram.com/psychedelist_news

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@louissamueldorian

PEMPOD TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thepempod

Twitter/X - https://x.com/_psychedelist_

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/louis-dorian-468907228/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@loud-sy9qy

Email - [email protected]





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





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👍🏽 Like if this challenged your assumptions

💬 Tell me in the comments: What do you think psychedelics cannot do for a person?

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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





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#LouisDorian #Psychedelist #Psychedelics #TraumaHealing #HealingIsASkill #SelfMastery #Consciousness #FlowState #NoMind #ShadowWork #PTSDHealing #WarOnDrugs #PlantMedicine #MentalHealth #SpiritualGrowth #ConsciousMan7



