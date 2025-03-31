Revelation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building A Christian Refuge To Fight Wokeness, Transgenderism & Paganism
* Andrew Isker is the sixth generation in his family to live in the same Minnesota town.
* When the state declared war on Christians, he fled to Tennessee.
* He is helping to build a new and real community based on faith and freedom.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 31 March 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-andrew-isker