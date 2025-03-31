Revelation

Building A Christian Refuge To Fight Wokeness, Transgenderism & Paganism

* Andrew Isker is the sixth generation in his family to live in the same Minnesota town.

* When the state declared war on Christians, he fled to Tennessee.

* He is helping to build a new and real community based on faith and freedom.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 31 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-andrew-isker

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1906753397727859125