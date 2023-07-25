On July 23, Ukrainian units made another attempt to attack Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This time, the Ukrainian command decided to go on the attack near the settlement of 'Robotino', which the Ukrainian military has been so furiously trying to capture for more than a month. Despite the multiple superiority in manpower and heavy equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military has so far failed to capture not only strategically important settlements but also strategic heights.

