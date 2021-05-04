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CONSPIRACY CHIC:CAN WAR BE STOPPED? INFLUENCE OF HIGHER SCHOOLS
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30 views • May 04, 2021
THE NATURAL AND UNNATURAL FORCES THAT TAKE DOWN CIVILIZATIONS AND WHY THE CURRENT ONE IS CAUSED BY BILLIONAIRS AND PSYCOPATHIC COMMUNISTS.
DEFINITIONS:
Theocracy, government by divine guidance or by officials who are regarded as divinely guided. In many theocracies, government leaders are members of the clergy, and the state's legal system is based on religious law. Theocratic rule was typical of early civilizations.
Esoteric most commonly means obscure and only understood or intended to be understood by a small number of people with special (and perhaps secret) knowledge. It's often used to describe knowledge that's only intended to be revealed to people who have been initiated into a certain group.
GO ON TO PART 3
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
DEFINITIONS:
Theocracy, government by divine guidance or by officials who are regarded as divinely guided. In many theocracies, government leaders are members of the clergy, and the state's legal system is based on religious law. Theocratic rule was typical of early civilizations.
Esoteric most commonly means obscure and only understood or intended to be understood by a small number of people with special (and perhaps secret) knowledge. It's often used to describe knowledge that's only intended to be revealed to people who have been initiated into a certain group.
GO ON TO PART 3
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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