Explosive! #fauciemails, Centuries Old Healing For Jab, Rand Paul

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Others got a hold of the emails and information that the Post would have liked to keep covered up and now
#fireFauci and #fauciemails are trending right because of the explosive information inside these emails.
He tells an #Obama staffer that masks are not effective
He discussed early on the possibility that the virus was made in a lab( he is thanked for running cover for Wuhan)
What's really interesting are the emails that come to him that he replies to:
One email calls the virus a bio weapon
He speaks to Bill Gates once every couple weeks
Basically he lied to Congress and to the American people
Rand Paul tweeted out "I told you so"
And supposedly the White House is looking to quietly have #Fauci retire. Jesus said, I have given you power over all the power of the enemies, you will lay hands on the sick and they will recover, I have only one God! I only obey Jesus. He is King, Savior, Lord.