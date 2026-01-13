Washington’s Tax Power Grab: How Olympia Is Taxing Around the Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State lawmakers are advancing new tax bills that dramatically expand business and payroll taxes while pushing the limits of the Washington State Constitution. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down HB 2097, HB 2100, and HB 2115, exposing how county-level B&O taxes and a new payroll tax function as a backdoor income tax in a state where voters have repeatedly rejected one. With Washington already operating one of the highest gross receipts tax systems in the country, these bills raise serious constitutional questions around tax uniformity, property rights, equal protection, and voter consent. This is not about left versus right — it’s about whether the rules still apply to those in power.
0:00Intro
2:22HB2097 County B&O Tax
5:34HB2100 High Income Earner Payroll Tax
8:49HB2115 Precious Metals Tax Restoration
9:32Summary