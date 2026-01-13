BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s Tax Power Grab: How Olympia Is Taxing Around the Constitution
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
58 views • 1 day ago

Washington State lawmakers are advancing new tax bills that dramatically expand business and payroll taxes while pushing the limits of the Washington State Constitution. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down HB 2097, HB 2100, and HB 2115, exposing how county-level B&O taxes and a new payroll tax function as a backdoor income tax in a state where voters have repeatedly rejected one. With Washington already operating one of the highest gross receipts tax systems in the country, these bills raise serious constitutional questions around tax uniformity, property rights, equal protection, and voter consent. This is not about left versus right — it’s about whether the rules still apply to those in power.


#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #WALeg #Unconstitutional #TaxOverreach #BusinessTax #GrossReceiptsTax #BOTax #PayrollTax #IncomeTax #BackdoorIncomeTax #SmallBusiness #EconomicFreedom #PropertyRights #UniformityClause #GovernmentOverreach #HoldOlympiaAccountable



Keywords
left coast newswashington taxeswashington b and o taxgross receipts tax washingtonhb 2097hb 2100hb 2115washington payroll taxincome tax washington stateunconstitutional taxeswashington state constitutiontax uniformity clausearticle vii washington constitutionprivileges and immunities washingtoncounty business taxsmall business washingtoneconomic impact of gross receipts taxolympia tax policyconservative washington news
Chapters

0:00Intro

2:22HB2097 County B&O Tax

5:34HB2100 High Income Earner Payroll Tax

8:49HB2115 Precious Metals Tax Restoration

9:32Summary

