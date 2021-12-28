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Like Abortion, Wizards are Sacrificing Kids to Lucifer / part of the 9 satanic commandments
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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119 views • December 28, 2021
A High powerful Wizard would sacrifice kids via abortion for money to other Satanists. What are the 9 Satanist commandments. Did you know that abortions are very unhealthy for the mother. We show the spark of life when an egg is fertilized (blows away even atheists scientists). Did you know Satanist are the main group defending abortion clinics. Did Bill Gates call himself a Wizard? Did Fauci give the Baphomet hand sign? What did the MRNa Dr. say about his technology and why you should never take the spike protein poison. Are babies being born with tails and animal hair. What does the World of God say about you in the womb. Vaccines are sacrificing your kids to Moloch..
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Like Abortion, Wizards are Sacrificing Kids to Lucifer / part of the 9 satanic commandments
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fearplanet xgenocidepurgeend timeselishademocidebeheadmargaret sangerqr scan numbercognitive trianglebill gates wizardwizard sacrifice kids abortion to luciferfauci hidden handabortion hurts healthabortion is coveted by satanistsfauci baphomet sign
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