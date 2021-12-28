© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like Abortion, Wizards are Sacrificing Kids to Lucifer / part of the 9 satanic commandments
Follow
0
Share
Report
119 views • December 28, 2021
A High powerful Wizard would sacrifice kids via abortion for money to other Satanists. What are the 9 Satanist commandments. Did you know that abortions are very unhealthy for the mother. We show the spark of life when an egg is fertilized (blows away even atheists scientists). Did you know Satanist are the main group defending abortion clinics. Did Bill Gates call himself a Wizard? Did Fauci give the Baphomet hand sign? What did the MRNa Dr. say about his technology and why you should never take the spike protein poison. Are babies being born with tails and animal hair. What does the World of God say about you in the womb. Vaccines are sacrificing your kids to Moloch..
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Like Abortion, Wizards are Sacrificing Kids to Lucifer / part of the 9 satanic commandments
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Like Abortion, Wizards are Sacrificing Kids to Lucifer / part of the 9 satanic commandments
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.