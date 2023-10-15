IDF BATTLES A RUN AWAY TIRE, Guess Who Won The Battle

IDF BATTLES A RUN AWAY TIRE,
source,
https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1713191865573310934?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email
Brighteon rejected and/or censored these following videos,
False Claims About Baby Beheadings By Hamas Spread Among MSM, Politicians
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JyARzPzNl6JG/
https://ugetube.com/watch/false-claims-about-baby-beheadings-by-hamas-spread-among-msm-and-politicians_ldII4ps5QzsezmK.html
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. It's About the Lavantine Oil Reserves
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02FZ/
Pro Palestine Protesting Goes Global Support Against Palestines Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7O6ZEkcr89EP/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.