BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 2:1-5, 20260523
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • Today

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.


My Heavenly Father, the EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, this is the Word that Your Prophet Isaiah, the son of Amoz saw concerning the revived Judah, Jerusalem, and Christians:


2 And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD YAHWEH’s House shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto You.


3 And many people shall go and say, “Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of our LORD, our EL SHADDAI, to the house of the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY of Jacob; and Your Holy Spirit will teach us of Your Ways from our LORD Jesus Christ, and we will walk in His paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the Law, and the Word of the YAHWEH from Jerusalem.


4 And Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and we shall beat our swords into plowshares, and our spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall we learn war any more.


5 Oh, house of Judah, Jerusalem, and Christians, come ye, and let us walk in the Light of YAHWEH. Amen!


Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11 for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 2:1-5 personalized KJV).

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.


Click the link below to join the weekly Service: 


https://teams.live.com/meet/9378226452551?p=2v3tj69ZudfOSFOVlM 



FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:


Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)


 www.FCGCHURCHES.org


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  


https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


Email: [email protected]


Keywords
gunchristianslightjerusalemyahwehwarjudahpeoplelast daysnationwordisaiahlordprophetlearnswordteachrevivewalkcomespearel shaddaiexaltestablishamoz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon&#8217;s lost treasure and templar power

The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon’s lost treasure and templar power

Patrick Lewis
The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

Belle Carter
Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Chase Codewell
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy