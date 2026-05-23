FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 2:1-5, 20260523

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





My Heavenly Father, the EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, this is the Word that Your Prophet Isaiah, the son of Amoz saw concerning the revived Judah, Jerusalem, and Christians:





2 And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD YAHWEH’s House shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto You.





3 And many people shall go and say, “Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of our LORD, our EL SHADDAI, to the house of the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY of Jacob; and Your Holy Spirit will teach us of Your Ways from our LORD Jesus Christ, and we will walk in His paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the Law, and the Word of the YAHWEH from Jerusalem.





4 And Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and we shall beat our swords into plowshares, and our spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall we learn war any more.





5 Oh, house of Judah, Jerusalem, and Christians, come ye, and let us walk in the Light of YAHWEH. Amen!





Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11 for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 2:1-5 personalized KJV).

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Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.





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