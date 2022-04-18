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National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered, "We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person".
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220 views • April 18, 2022
National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered, "We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person".
https://rumble.com/v11g1mh-national-guard-of-ukraine-who-surrendered-we-had-orders-to-shoot-to-kill-at.html
video_2022-04-11_12-11-08
Original Saurce:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6197
*Verification Required Please RE the dialogue.*
We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person, whether it was peaceful or not.”
Employees of the National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered told how the leadership ordered the execution of civilians in Rubizhne:
“At some point, people were brought there, there were both women and men ... The people who were brought were with white bandages, they were residents of Rubizhne. They put everyone in front of us, we were ordered to shoot them all.
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Ukraine Soldiers, Ordered, to Execute Civilians
Uploaded 18 Apr 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
https://rumble.com/v11g1mh-national-guard-of-ukraine-who-surrendered-we-had-orders-to-shoot-to-kill-at.html
video_2022-04-11_12-11-08
Original Saurce:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6197
*Verification Required Please RE the dialogue.*
We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person, whether it was peaceful or not.”
Employees of the National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered told how the leadership ordered the execution of civilians in Rubizhne:
“At some point, people were brought there, there were both women and men ... The people who were brought were with white bandages, they were residents of Rubizhne. They put everyone in front of us, we were ordered to shoot them all.
Petition
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
Do not restrict our right to freedom of expression online.
We believe the Government's draft Online Safety Bill poses one of the greatest threats to free speech of any law in the UK in living memory. We are calling on the Government to remove provisions within the Bill which specifically target lawful expression.
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Ukraine Soldiers, Ordered, to Execute Civilians
Uploaded 18 Apr 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
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