Wisdom, The Discerning, And The Fool - Proverbs 14:33

Proverbs 14:33 (NIV).

33) Wisdom reposes in the heart of the discerning

and even among fools she lets herself be known.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom tempers both the perceptive and the dolt.

