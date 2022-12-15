Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom, The Discerning, And The Fool.
Proverbs 14:33 (NIV).
33) Wisdom reposes in the heart of the discerning
and even among fools she lets herself be known.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom tempers both the perceptive and the dolt.
