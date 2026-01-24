Devil’s Tower: Giant Tree Stump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devil's Tower isn't a rock formation—it's a petrified tree stump from Tartaria's ancient forest. Explore the Giant Trees Theory that explains flat-topped mountains, hidden history, and Earth's lost ecosystem. Scientific evidence reveals mile-high trees once covered the planet before a catastrophic event erased them. Discover why mainstream geology refuses to investigate this alternative explanation.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Silent Earth Files