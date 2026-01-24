Devil’s Tower: Giant Tree Stump

Devil's Tower isn't a rock formation—it's a petrified tree stump from Tartaria's ancient forest. Explore the Giant Trees Theory that explains flat-topped mountains, hidden history, and Earth's lost ecosystem. Scientific evidence reveals mile-high trees once covered the planet before a catastrophic event erased them. Discover why mainstream geology refuses to investigate this alternative explanation.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Silent Earth Files

https://www.youtube.com/@SilentEarthFiles