Situation Update, July 5, 2022 - "TruckPOCALYPSE" begins in California this week as 70,000 truckers forced off the roads

The California Truckers Association is warning that 70,000 independent truck owner-operators will be taken off the roads of California later this week as a draconian new law, “AB-5” kicks in: (emphasis ours)

In addition to the direct impact on California’s 70,000 owner-operators who have seven days to cease long-standing independent businesses, the impact of taking tens of thousands of truck drivers off the road will have devastating repercussions on an already fragile supply chain, increasing costs and worsening runaway inflation.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-05-truckpocalypse-begins-in-california-truckers-forced-off-the-roads.html





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