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Media Ambushes Dying Pure Blood: Inside Edition Tricks Young Dad In Need of Transplant
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80 views • February 08, 2022
In January, the Stew Peters Show brought attention to the abuse of a Virginia father named Shamgar Connors, who was spending 12 hours a day on dialysis because a hospital kicked him off the kidney transplant list for being unvaccinated. Shamgar returned to the show on Monday to share that doctors are trying to get him labeled as psychiatrically unstable for his very understandable decision to not get the jab. He is also enduring a heartless attack by members of the lying media, specifically Inside Edition, who lied to him to get an interview, and then ambushed him and tried to make him look stupid.
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