STAND As A WITNESS ... Then Off the Much BETTER THINGS....

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://odysee.com/@DavidShadow:0/KAR...
https://odysee.com/@DavidShadow:0/KAR...
Quotation from original video description...."The Bible says..... "Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him." The Word Also says..... For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. 8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/