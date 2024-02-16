Create New Account
Faith In Government: Rekt
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Dems are now screwed; they have become ‘THE MAN’ they once beheld.

The biggest casualty for us is that faith in government has been destroyed.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 16 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4drpv3-new-video-blows-up-the-entire-hoax-ep.-2189-02162024.html

Keywords
corruptioncover-updeep statepolice staterussia collusionciadonald trumpdan bonginojohn brennanmike pompeoliberalismconspiracycabalspygateespionagerussiagategina haspelinfiltrationrussia hoaxleftismsubversionweaponizationj6politicization

