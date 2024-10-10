DTR S6: The Matrix Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you believe we live in a Matrix? If so, who's controlling it? What's it made of? Are you real or an AI? Does God preside over this Matrix, or it run by aliens well below God's normal control? In this episode, we revisit the growing paradigm of thought. Enjoy.
