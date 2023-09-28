Hypocrisy: Are we doing our part or are we just letting the weeds take over?

Catholic Men Chicago Southland Apostolate. Visit our site here.











October 1st 2023Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time





The Parable of the Two Sons.









https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/100123.cfm

Gospel

Mt 21:28-32

Jesus said to the chief priests and elders of the people:

"What is your opinion?

A man had two sons.

He came to the first and said,

'Son, go out and work in the vineyard today.'

He said in reply, 'I will not,'

but afterwards changed his mind and went.

The man came to the other son and gave the same order.

He said in reply, 'Yes, sir, 'but did not go.

Which of the two did his father's will?"

They answered, "The first."

Jesus said to them, "Amen, I say to you,

tax collectors and prostitutes

are entering the kingdom of God before you.

When John came to you in the way of righteousness,

you did not believe him;

but tax collectors and prostitutes did.

Yet even when you saw that,

you did not later change your minds and believe him."









In the Gospel of St. Matthew, there is a profound parable concerning a vineyard. Its purpose is to impart a crucial lesson about authenticity and integrity in our faith. Mere vocal profession of belief in God is insufficient if our actions do not align with that proclamation. It serves as a stark reminder that genuine devotion necessitates a life characterized by righteous conduct. Merely offering empty words without corresponding deeds will prove futile when we ultimately face divine judgment. Therefore, let us use this opportunity to engage in earnest self-reflection, ensuring that our actions wholeheartedly reflect the beliefs we so fervently express.



