Cannabis Lawsuits Signaling a Maturing Market?

A Missouri-based CBD chain is pursuing unjust enrichment and defamation claims against Visa, which is accused of “terrorizing” the business. Among other claims, they said the credit card giant arbitrarily placed the business on a transaction blacklist. The suit alleges that Visa withheld $66,000 in payments, fined them $25,000, and cut off transactions involving the business after wrongly determining that it was involved in illegal activities.In other news: Sage, a pet CBD manufacturer is able to proceed with a $10M lawsuit. Earth Animal Ventures moved to have the claims dismissed, arguing the CBD pens in question were defective, poor quality led to customer complaints and damaged distribution deals. The court also allowed Sage to continue with a Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUPTA) claim, which bars people and businesses from engaging in unfair and deceptive practices in trade or commerce.Show Notes:CBD Chain Can Sue Visa For 'Terrorizing' Its BusinessPet CBD Supplier Can Proceed With Claims In $10M SuitGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 584 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.