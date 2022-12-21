AS WE RACE TOWARDS THE END OF 2022, THE WHOLE WORLD IS BRACING ITSELF FOR THE COMING OF THE NEW YEAR.
WHY?
WE ARE ENTERING UNCHARTED TERRITORIES.
BUT THERE ARE NO UNFAMILIAR GROUNDS WITH GOD. WITH CHRIST THERE ARE NO SURPRISES ONLY FULFILMENT.
JOIN US TO PREPARE FOR THE COMING YEAR AND DO NOT MISS OUT ON WHAT GOD HAS INSTORED FOR YOU.
BLESSINGS!
AGORA CONNECT CHURCHONLINE
"2023 DECIDE YOUR DESTINY"
20 DECEMBER 2022 8PM
https://www.facebook.com/www.agoraconnect.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.