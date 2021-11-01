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Το Δικαστήριο Ραββίνων της Ιερουσαλήμ, κάλεσε τον διάσημο Ιατρό Vladimir Zelenko
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2015 views • November 01, 2021
Όσα λέει ο γιατρός του Προέδρου Donald Trump, του Rudy Giulliani, του Προέδρου της Βραζιλίας Jair Bolsonaro και του Υπουργού Υγείας του Ισραήλ Yaakov Litzman, είναι συγκλονιστικά.
Ποιοι και γιατί δολοφονούν την ανθρωπότητα με πρόσχημα τον Νέο Κορονοϊό 2019;
Ποιοι και γιατί δολοφονούν την ανθρωπότητα με πρόσχημα τον Νέο Κορονοϊό 2019;
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