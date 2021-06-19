Wake Up a Friend with this Video! The Gates are Opening and the Fire is Rising [18.06.2021]

Comment: 'There’s a a sad and eye opening documentary about this woman who is having a baby.But because she doesn’t want her, she is going to sell her baby - knowingly into a sex trafficking ring.And she said she doesn’t care she doesn’t think the baby has feelings...It’s really sad you guys should watch this it’s called 'Eyes of the Devil'.I couldn’t believe the kinds of stuff this man was saying about the wealthy.And what they do to these poor innocent children.. It’s stomach turning..'--Note Next: „EYES OF THE DEVIL”. A DOCUMENTARY FILM BY PATRYK VEGA.1,028,583 views•Mar 16, 2021Eyes of the Devil (2021) A film by Patryk Vega. A documentary about human trafficking unlike ANYTHING you can imagine. You will be left speechless. [01:27:03]'Discussed here. General view was that it is fake.''I lasted about 10 minutes into the movie before making the same conclusion'--level 2 - Licalottapuss OP · 1m'Well it remains up in the air as far as I go.I know there have been some pretty disturbing human trafficking busts in Germany the last few year.But this is a whole different level of depravity if it is true.However if it’s not, i think it’s still valid in its use of keeping HT in the foreground.Child trafficking isn’t unheard of here in california as the cartels are involved with it.It’s disgusting all around.'--Comment's:TheCgOrion - 1 month ago'If the elites and politicians weren't some of their best customers, this nightmare would be shutdown tomorrow.Don't kid yourself for one second.''How come Atheists can't tell Satanists that the Devil doesn't exist as much as they attack Christians for believing in God?'6,923 views•jun 18, 2021A Call For An UPRISING37.8K subscribers