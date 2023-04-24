Dr. Tess Lawrie - 500 New Injections, 5G, WHO, Aliens & The Next Pandemic

Maria Zeee





Apr 24, 2023





Dr. Tess Lawrie joins us to discuss how the WHO wants to introduce 500 new injections by 2030, and why every country must pull out of the WHO immediately. We also discuss the fake alien invasion, 5G connection to "pandemics", and the next "pandemic".





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