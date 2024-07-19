Christos Avatar: Awakening, Ascension, Exploration, Ashayana Deane, 12 strand DNA Jesus (links below) TruthStream #274

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Christos Avatar, a sacred online space dedicated to the exploration of spiritual awakening, spiritual ascension, and the extraordinary realms beyond our earthly existence. Here, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional understanding, delving into the depths of consciousness and embracing the mysteries of the universe.
► Spiritual Awakening, Ascension
► Starseeds, Indigo Children, Aliens
► God, Angels, Fallen Angels
► Anunnaki, Reptilians, Hybrids
► Lemuria, Atlantis, Forbidden History
► Unity & Christ Consciousness
► Multiverse, Dimensions, Star Gates
► Chakras, Merkaba, Kundalini