0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
The Lao government uses infrastructure loan projects to carry out corruption. This is also the most common corruption method used by the CCP kleptocrats, stealing public wealth through various infrastructure constructions.
老挝的政府以基础建设贷款项目进行腐败，这也是中共盗国贼最常用的腐败手段，通过各种基础设施建设盗取公共财富。
