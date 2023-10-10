Burn Back Better

Unjected was born from a profound vision – a vision to cultivate a space where individuals could come together not only for love and friendship but also for a profound sense of belonging. It's more than just companionship; it's about forging deep connections based on understanding and shared values that unite us as a community.
Today, we have the privilege of delving into the inspiring journey of Shelby Hosana Thomson, a visionary leader who has harnessed the power of community, love, and shared values to make a difference in the lives of many. Please join us in welcoming Shelby as she shares her remarkable story and the extraordinary impact of Unjected.
#Unjected #Inspiration #ShelbyThomson #Community #Support #Visionary #mauifire #mauifires
