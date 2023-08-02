Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3129a - Fake News Attacks Biden’s Economy, Shields The Fed, TheTruth is Known
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3129a - August 1, 2023

Fake News Attacks Biden’s Economy, Shields The Fed, The People Know The Truth

The green new deal, using wind and solar energy is not going to work, these devices are made with toxic chemicals and produce 3x more CO2. The Fed and the Biden admin based the recovery on the jobs numbers, but now the gov admitted that we lost 5 million jobs, recession is here and its going to get worse. The people are seeing the economic truth.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



