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Alex Jones Responds To Podcaster Calling Out 'Right Wing Roganers'
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141 views • July 02, 2021
Alex Jones responds to completely inaccurate attacks on his character and history from Joe Budden, a podcaster who dislikes what he calls "right wing Roganers" such as podcaster Joe Rogan, Andrew Schulz, and syndicated radio host Alex Jones.
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