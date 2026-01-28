Israel hands out medals to US officials for policing Americans

US Department of Injustice senior counsel Leo Terrell, who chairs the Trump admin’s “Task Force to Combat Antisemitism,” received Israel’s “Beacon of Truth” award at a gala in Jerusalem.

💬 “My goal and commitment are simple: fight antisemitism 24/7,” Terrell said, pledging absolute allegiance to Zionism.

🤡 The award was presented by Israel’s diaspora affairs minister Amichai Chikli, as Israeli officials praised Terrell’s “moral clarity” and “on-the-ground impact.”

✡️👁 Welcome to free speech, approved by Israel

@(geopolitics_prime).

Cynthia... here's website info and people behind it, Jan 26-27th:

https://generationtruth.co.il/



