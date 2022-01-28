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MEDICAL COUNCIL TARGETS DOCTOR FOR YOUTUBE VIDEOS
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122 views • January 28, 2022
Alison Morrow, January 24, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey's YouTube channel has exploded during Covid. Her husband, Dr. Mark Bailey, joined us. They both consider themselves in the "terrain theory" camp and Dr. Sam is under investigation by the licensing agency for medical doctors in New Zealand due to her videos questioning Covid policy, including her statement that she would not take the vaccine.
Dr. Sam Bailey's YouTube channel has exploded during Covid. Her husband, Dr. Mark Bailey, joined us. They both consider themselves in the "terrain theory" camp and Dr. Sam is under investigation by the licensing agency for medical doctors in New Zealand due to her videos questioning Covid policy, including her statement that she would not take the vaccine.
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