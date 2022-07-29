The Killing of Vicki Stewart Kevin Annett Candid Interview on the Genocide of Canada

After watching go to: https://www.brighteon.com/c94a11ba-b762-4bac-98d9-2d16ea2ee89b Breaking News: an "I Accuse" open letter to Governor-General Mary Simon; Pope, Trudeau, Chinese publicly accused, charged with crimes in Canada –

Breaking News: Pope Admits to Genocide! Breaking News 30 July; Search: Pope Admits to Genocide!



Coming soon: Retrospective by Kevin Annett_Our Thirty Years War and the ending it heralds