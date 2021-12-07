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“Does the Truth and Factual Information Even Matter at This Point?”
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205 views • December 07, 2021
Does the truth even matters anymore?
This episode we will take a look into the winter season, booster shots and the new variant Omicron.
As Focusing on awareness of information we receive, how much is it true, factual, and Informative.
What’s right, correct and does it really matter anymore? Are people really paying attention?
Has misinformation, censorship, propaganda, and the elite agenda prevailed?
In this episode Hips News want to Focus on what the info media provides and how proper info is needed to make Decisions in this discussion.
We are looking for you to give us feedback and let us know what you need.
Hips News is an informal and community wide Social platform.
We are here to answer and get answer for you.
We will try to bring you the best information, provide sources and let you decide what’s best for you, friends, Family, your area, neighborhood, and community alike together we are living, United and involved.
Join Hips News and see what’s Hip!
(Hidden in plan sight)!
This episode we will take a look into the winter season, booster shots and the new variant Omicron.
As Focusing on awareness of information we receive, how much is it true, factual, and Informative.
What’s right, correct and does it really matter anymore? Are people really paying attention?
Has misinformation, censorship, propaganda, and the elite agenda prevailed?
In this episode Hips News want to Focus on what the info media provides and how proper info is needed to make Decisions in this discussion.
We are looking for you to give us feedback and let us know what you need.
Hips News is an informal and community wide Social platform.
We are here to answer and get answer for you.
We will try to bring you the best information, provide sources and let you decide what’s best for you, friends, Family, your area, neighborhood, and community alike together we are living, United and involved.
Join Hips News and see what’s Hip!
(Hidden in plan sight)!
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