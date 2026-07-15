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Former congressman Dennis Kucinich on US-Israel Defense Tech Cooperation Initiative (NDAA Sec 219)
"You could almost say this is a takeover... [Bibi Netanyahu]... will have the ability to direct the US Military."
"This is totally unprecedented."
"the way this is written, it puts the Department of Defense in the driver's seat over other federal departments, including State. And... it runs through the whole government."
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